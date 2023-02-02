Officials review preparations for flagging off train to Benaras

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 1

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal today finalised the arrangements for the flagging of a train. This Thursday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann himself would be flagging off the train to Benaras.

The officials visited the station and interacted with representatives of the Dera Ballan Management to finalise the arrangements for the mega event. The train full of pilgrims will chug off from the city station for Benaras to celebrate the Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas. The train will be flagged off by the Chief Minister in the presence of devotees.

The officials stressed that foolproof arrangements will be made by the District Administration to make this event a huge success. They reviewed the minutes of the plan and directed other officials to ensure that every employee complies with their orders. The administration has reportedly made a blueprint in order to ensure the success of the mega event.