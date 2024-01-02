Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

In a significant turn of events, the oil tanker operators in Jalandhar district called off their strike on Tuesday evening thus leading to the resumption of the fuel supply.

Motorists queued up at fuel stations at many places across the region on Tuesday over fears that stocks would run dry soon.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, Senior Superintendent of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Kumar Sharma and other administrative officials held several meetings with the operators at the depot of the Indian Oil Corporation at Suchi Pind.

During the meeting, the officials assured the protesting operators that their demands are being taken up with the top officials of the state government and appropriate solution will be provided at the earliest.