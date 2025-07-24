Old pension: Punjab unions support nationwide stir

Convener of the Old Pension Restoration Struggle Committee Jasvir Singh Talwara and president of CPF Employees Union Sukhjit Singh said that due to the unnecessary delay in the restoration of old pension by the Punjab Government and the Modi government at the Centre, both organisations had opened a joint front and would hold struggle against the state government and the Centre.

Both leaders informed the mediapersons that the two organisations would jointly implement the programme given by the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme at the national level for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

They said under this a one-day protest march would be taken out on August 1 at every district headquarter of the country in opposition to the NPD and UPS proposed in old pension scheme, and against ‘privatisation’. They said on September 5 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, a one-day hunger strike would also be held at every district headquarter of the country for the restoration of the old pension scheme. On October 1 a campaign will be launched on social media for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

The leaders added that on November 25, a national-level rally would be held in Delhi on the abovesaid issues, in which NPS employees from all over the country would participate.

General secretaries Jarnail Singh and Ranbir Dhadde said the Central Government and the BJP government of Chhattisgarh were rubbing salt on the wounds of NPS employees by implementing UPS again in the state.