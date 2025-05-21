DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Olympian Sanjeev is asst technical lead at Round Glass Academy

Olympian Sanjeev is asst technical lead at Round Glass Academy

Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, who was the part of the Indian hockey team in the 1996 Olympics, will again play a key role in improving the hockey skills of Punjab. He has been appointed as the Assistant Technical Lead by Round...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:56 AM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Olympian Sanjeev Kumar (left) selected as Assistant Technical Lead with Round glass Academy.
Advertisement

Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, who was the part of the Indian hockey team in the 1996 Olympics, will again play a key role in improving the hockey skills of Punjab.

Advertisement

He has been appointed as the Assistant Technical Lead by Round Glass Academy. Olympian Rajinder Singh Senior, who is a gold medalist of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, is working as Lead Technical Hockey in Round Glass Academy. He has given the appointment letter to Olympian Sanjeev Kumar.

Olympian Sanjeev will now be working to ensure skill development of players in 28 centres out of the total 49 centres run by Round Glass in different districts of Punjab.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Kumar said that Round Glass Academy in Punjab is continuously doing better work in sports including hockey, football, lawn tennis. "Round Glass Academy is developing the skills of players at the grassroot level and motivating them towards sports," he said.

"A stadium is being built in Mohali in which hockey and football turfs are being laid," he added.

Advertisement

Olympian Rajinder Singh Senior and Olympian Sanjeev Kumar want to take the hockey talent to the villages and the national level through their development centres. Olympian Sanjeev Kumar said he will give his full support to the Round Glass Academy so that hockey in Punjab can be taken to greater heights.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper