Olympian Sanjeev is asst technical lead at Round Glass Academy

Olympian Sanjeev Kumar, who was the part of the Indian hockey team in the 1996 Olympics, will again play a key role in improving the hockey skills of Punjab.

He has been appointed as the Assistant Technical Lead by Round Glass Academy. Olympian Rajinder Singh Senior, who is a gold medalist of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, is working as Lead Technical Hockey in Round Glass Academy. He has given the appointment letter to Olympian Sanjeev Kumar.

Olympian Sanjeev will now be working to ensure skill development of players in 28 centres out of the total 49 centres run by Round Glass in different districts of Punjab.

Sanjeev Kumar said that Round Glass Academy in Punjab is continuously doing better work in sports including hockey, football, lawn tennis. "Round Glass Academy is developing the skills of players at the grassroot level and motivating them towards sports," he said.

"A stadium is being built in Mohali in which hockey and football turfs are being laid," he added.

Olympian Rajinder Singh Senior and Olympian Sanjeev Kumar want to take the hockey talent to the villages and the national level through their development centres. Olympian Sanjeev Kumar said he will give his full support to the Round Glass Academy so that hockey in Punjab can be taken to greater heights.