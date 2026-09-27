One booked for demanding dowry

Phagwara: The police have registered a case against Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Eida village, Nakodar, following a complaint by his wife Mandeep Kaur. The complainant alleged that that she was subjected to dowry-related harassment. A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS against Gurdeep. The accused has not yet been arrested. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

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Newlywed dies by suicide

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Hoshiarpur: A 22-year-old newlywed allegedly ended her life by hanging herself at her house in Satiana village. According to her father Tirath Ram, she was married to Gurpreet Singh of Sanera village in Jalandhar district on May 9, 2026. He alleged that his daughter’s husband and sister-in-law Pinky had been harassing her for bringing dowry. The Bulhowal police have booked the victim’s husband and sister-in-law in this connection.

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Three held with liquor, tablets

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested three persons in separate cases and seized liquor and intoxicating tablets from them. The Focal Point police intercepted a tempo near Purhiran bypass. Its driver allegedly tried to flee but the vehicle hit a wall. The police recovered 31 boxes and nine bottles of liquor from the tempo and arrested driver Nitesh Kumar of Kirti Nagar. In another case, The Tanda police arrested Gaurav and Sandeep Kumar of Akbarpura, Kapurthala district, after recovering a huge quantity of intoxicating tablets from them.

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Eight booked for assault

Hoshiarpur: The Tanda police have booked eight persons, including six identified accused, for allegedly attacking a man after he objected to consumption of drugs on his plot at Data village. Complainant Gurdeep Singh told the police that he found a few persons consuming drugs on his plot. When he objected, the accused allegedly attacked and injured him. The accused were identified as Ravi, Mani, Jassi, Goldy, Balbir Singh and Jagir Singh, all residents of Data village.

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One arrested with 51 tablets in Goraya

Phagwara: The police have arrested Mandeep Kumar, alias Jelly, a resident of Dhanda village, after allegedly recovering 51 intoxicating tablets from him during patrolling in the Guraya area. According to the police report, ASI Bawa Singh and accompanying personnel intercepted the accused and recovered tablets from his possession during search. A case was registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

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Two held with 199 tablets, pistol

Phagwara: The police have arrested Mandeep Singh, alias Manni, and Soni Singh, alias Soni, both residents of Dharme Di Chhanna village, after allegedly recovering 199 intoxicating tablets, Rs 20,000 in cash, a Glock 17 Gen4 9x19mm pistol, six live rounds and an unregistered motorcycle from them. The recovery was reportedly made during checking by a police team led by ASI Major Singh. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 25(1-B) (a) of the Arms Act.

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Two held with tablets in Nakodar

Phagwara: The police have arrested Lakhvir Chand, alias Lakhu, and Yograj, alias Sukha, after allegedly recovering 32 intoxicating tablets from them in the Nakodar Sadar area. According to the police report, 16 tablets were recovered from each accused. A case was registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused and further investigation initiated into the matter.

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Man held with tablets in Shahkot

Phagwara: The police have arrested Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, a resident of Mianwal Malhian village, after allegedly recovering 23 intoxicating tablets from his possession. A case was registered at the Shahkot police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act against the accused. The police said a probe had been initiated to establish the source from which tablets were obtained by the accused.