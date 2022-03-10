On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Nawanshahr, March 9

On the eve of counting day for the Assembly elections in Nawanshahr, the candidates, their family members and supporters are keeping their fingers crossed as they eagerly wait for the results to be announced on Thursday. Many candidates visited religious places to seek blessings and pray for their victory, while others spent time with their supporters and well-wishers and chalked out the future strategy.

SAD-BSP candidate Nachhatar Pal holds a meeting with party workers. Tribune photo

The exit polls have given an edge to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), but many candidates rejected the analysis saying that the results will be contrary to what was predicted in the exit polls. They also ruled out the reports of a hung house.

Talking to The Tribune, Angad Saini, who has contested as an Independent candidate this time, said the exit polls predicted AAP win in 2017 also, but the results were completely opposite. He said no predictions could be trusted at the moment as it’s the EVMs which will reveal the true results.

“I have attended social events in my constituency today; people are giving their full support to me. They have praised the work I did in the past five years for the constituency and I am sure this time too they have voted for the right candidate,” he added.

Lalit Mohan Pathak, AAP candidate from Nawanshahr, said the results would be exactly the same as the exit polls predicted. “People have voted for a change this time. The wave is in favour of AAP and the party will definitely form a government with a thumping majority. The traditional parties, the SAD and the Congress, have ruled the state for a long time, it’s time people test AAP and see their functioning,” he added.

He also said the people of Nawanshahr have seen his working as councillor and former president of the Municipal Council, therefore, he is confident of winning. “I have visited religious places today to seek blessings from the almighty and prayed for my victory. Besides, I also interacted with party workers to know the general mood of the public regarding results,” he added.

On being asked what preparations he and his supporters have made for the results tomorrow, Pathak replied: “I will thank the public no matter what the mandate would be. I will visit temples and gurdwaras with my family. There will be no victory procession or roadshow, rather we’ll celebrate in a decent and quiet way in view of Covid-19 restrictions still imposed,” he said.

SAD-BSP candidate from Nawanshahr, Nachhtar Pal said he was regularly visiting the people and attending social events in the constituency. “The exit polls are baseless. There’s SAD-BSP wave in all three assembly segments in the district. I am confident of winning from the seat and people have already started sharing their concerns with me regarding the development projects district needs,” he added.