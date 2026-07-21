On Day 1, new Kapurthala Civil Surgeon conducts surprise inspection of mortuary

Dr Rajeev Parashar on Tuesday assumed charge as the Civil Surgeon of Kapurthala and, on his very first day in office, conducted a surprise inspection of the Civil Hospital mortuary.

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Welcomed by programme officers and staff of the Civil Surgeon’s office, Dr Parashar said his focus would be the effective implementation of all government health programmes and ensuring quality healthcare services at government hospitals and Aam Aadmi Clinics.

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He said he had reviewed the progress of various health initiatives with officials, adding that patients visiting government health institutions should not have to incur unnecessary out-of-pocket expenses.

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He also assured priority treatment for women, senior citizens and children.

Highlighting public health priorities, Dr Parashar issued a stern warning against food adulteration, saying strict action would be taken to ensure the availability of safe and hygienic food. He also stressed the need to strengthen awareness campaigns against drug abuse and improve treatment facilities at de-addiction centres.

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Soon after assuming office, the new Civil Surgeon carried out a surprise inspection of the mortuary at the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala.

During the visit, he reviewed cleanliness, maintenance, electricity arrangements, the functioning of cold storage chambers, record maintenance and other essential facilities.

He directed the staff to maintain high standards of hygiene, ensure proper disposal of biomedical waste in accordance with prescribed norms, and deal with the families of the deceased with sensitivity and dignity.

He also instructed officials to keep all records updated and ensure periodic inspection and maintenance of equipment. Dr Parashar said regular inspections would continue to improve quality, transparency and efficiency in healthcare institutions. He said mortuaries where post-mortem examinations were conducted should be inspected at regular intervals, and that all freezers must remain fully operational.

He further instructed that no unclaimed body should remain in the mortuary for more than three days. In cases where an unclaimed body remains beyond the stipulated period, hospital authorities must immediately coordinate with the police to complete post-mortem formalities and ensure disposal as per legal procedures.

He also directed all Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) to personally monitor and inspect mortuary facilities under their jurisdiction.

As part of the day’s inspection drive, mortuaries at the Sub-Divisional Hospitals in Sultanpur Lodhi and Phagwara were also inspected.

Dr Parashar joined the Health Department as a Medical Officer at Ferozepur in November 1995, and has served in several important positions, including District Health Officer, Kapurthala.

Before his appointment as Civil Surgeon, he served as Director (Procurement), Punjab Health Systems Corporation.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Annu Sharma, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Ravjit Singh, Hospital Superintendents Ram Avtar and Manohar Singh, M&E Officer Ram Singh, Accounts Officer Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Mass Media Officer Sharandeep Singh and other officials were among the attendees of the inspection.