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Home / Jalandhar / On day 4 of strike, sanitation staff hold march in Phagwara

On day 4 of strike, sanitation staff hold march in Phagwara

Burn effigy of Chief Minister

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:36 PM May 14, 2026 IST
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Safai karamchari burn effigy of CM in Phagwara.
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Intensifying their agitation on the fourth consecutive day of the strike, leaders and members of the Safai Karamchari Union, Phagwara, under the leadership of union president Jograj Nahar, organised a protest march in the city on Wednesday against the government, demanding regularisation of contractual safai karamcharis and acceptance of their long-pending demands.

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The march began from the Municipal Committee office in Phagwara. The demonstrators marched through Gandhi Chowk, Kultham Chowk, Gaushala Road, Chatkaian Chowk and Sarafa Bazaar before converging at Gol Chowk.

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During the march, the protesters raised slogans against the government and accused it of ignoring the concerns of sanitation workers. They burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Gol Chowk to express their resentment.

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The union leaders reiterated their demand for immediate regularisation of contractual safai karamcharis and urged the government to resolve their issues without further delay.

Leaders and members of the Valmiki Action Committee, Phagwara, led by Dharamveer Sethi, also extended support to the protesting sanitation workers and participated in the demonstration.

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The protesters dispersed peacefully around 1:05 pm and the overall law and order situation remained peaceful throughout the protest.

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