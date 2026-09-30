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Home / Jalandhar / On day of Amit Shah’s Punjab visit, election hoardings questioning him on drugs, water sharing dot Jalandhar roads

On day of Amit Shah’s Punjab visit, election hoardings questioning him on drugs, water sharing dot Jalandhar roads

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Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:38 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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On the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jalandhar, hoardings at major intersections seek answers on Punjab’s water dispute with Haryana and the alleged supply of drugs from Gujarat and other states. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh
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On the day Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jalandhar to address an anti-drug rally, hoardings questioning the BJP on various issues concerning Punjab have come up at several intersections across the city.

While the approach roads to the rally venue were already lined with hoardings welcoming Amit Shah, the new anti-BJP hoardings have been interspersed among them, much to the annoyance of BJP leaders.

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The hoardings question the BJP-led Centre over its alleged inability to check the supply of drugs being routed into Punjab from the Gujarat border. One of the posters carries a message in Punjabi: “BJP nu swaal. Punjab vich BJP Gujarat ton nashe di taskari kyon karwa rahi hai?” (There is a question for BJP. Why is it getting drug trafficking done from Gujarat to Punjab?)

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The hoardings also question the BJP’s stand on Punjab’s water-sharing issues with Haryana and Rajasthan. Featuring a picture of Amit Shah, one of them asks: “Why does BJP want to offer Punjab’s waters to Haryana and Rajasthan?”

Those behind the hoardings have not claimed responsibility for putting them up. The Municipal Corporation authorities and the police have so far not initiated any action.

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The hoardings have been erected along highways connecting Jalandhar with Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Kapurthala and other peripheral towns.

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sarin said, “Even though no one has taken credit for this, I suspect it to be the handiwork of the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP government in Punjab is badly frustrated. Instead of asking a question on sharing of riverine waters from Amit Shah, they should first go and ask Arvind Kejriwal about his stand and what he has said about this in Haryana in the past. Only then, the Punjab AAP leaders should allow him to enter Punjab.”

On the drugs issue, Sarin questioned how the AAP government had failed to check the “home delivery” of narcotics in the state.

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