On final day of campaign, Oppn attacks AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

The SAD-BSP juggernaut finished off its campaign by holding rallies at Shahkot and Kartarpur and taking out a roadshow in Nakodar in favour of joint candidate Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur compaigns for BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Atwal at Guru Nanak Pura in Jalandhar.

Sukhbir Badal asserted that the ‘gareeb-kisan-mazdoor’ lot had made up its mind to teach the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a lesson for cheating them. He said, “Traders, industrialists, women and youth are also eagerly awaiting the election to give the AAP government a stamp of rejection.”

He once again expressed his gratitude to the electorate for the love and affection they had showered on former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Sukhbir said, “I am committed to following in his footsteps. SAD will also continue to strive to do its utmost for the farmers and the weaker sections of society besides standing up to divisive forces who are bent on spoiling the environment of peace and communal harmony in the state.”

In both Shahkot and Kartarpur, Badal reiterated, “I appeal to you to see the track record of my father and ex-CM who gave free power facilities to farmers and introduced novel social welfare initiatives like the Old Age Pension, the Aata-daal Scheme and the Shagun Scheme. Contending that the 10-year rule of Capt Amarinder Singh and five years of Beant Singh were years wasted, he stressed, “The Congress does not have one landmark achievement to its credit for this period.”

Badal took a jibe at AAP, saying, “The AAP government has betrayed every section of society with the youth still looking for jobs. Women have not received the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance which had been promised to them”.

The SAD-BSP roadshow in Nakodar got a rousing response as residents lined up along the 15 km route from Nakodar to Nurmahal to welcome the SAD president. He was accompanied by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Gurpartap Singh Wadala.