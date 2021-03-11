On I-Day, patriotic fervour at its peak in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 16

City residents celebrated Independence Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Various events to mark the occasion were organised across the city.

Residents of Jalandhar Heights (a residential society), including Army veterans, enthusiastically participated in a cycle rally organized by a private company.

Jalandhar Heights Chief Administrator Gen Arun Khanna (Retd) said the sole aim of the rally was to instill nationalism, showcase oneness and develop brotherhood among the residents. He said the rally was followed by a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Students of St Soldier Group during a parade in Jalandhar on Monday. Photo: Malkiat Singh.

Likewise, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to celebrate ‘Azadi KA Mahotsav’, residents of New Defence Colony, Ranjit Enclave along with Principal, staff and children of St Soldier Divine Public School celebrated Independence Day with zest and gaiety. Children dressed in costumes of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian hoisted the National Flag. Defence veterans also participated in the event and showed their medals to the children.

Residents of Golden Avenue celebrated 75th Independence Day at Captain Gurpartap Singh Chahal Park situated in their colony. The flag was hoisted by chief guest Surinder Singh Sodhi, the AAP halka incharge, and engineer Paramjit Singh, the president of the colony.

LPU students enact a play on Independence Day. Photo: Malkiat Singh.

Addressing the residents, Sodhi said we should all come together to celebrate such occasions in our society. Besides, we must continuously work for the betterment of our nation.