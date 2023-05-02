On Labour Day, protests bring Jalandhar to a halt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

Announcing a holiday on Labour Day today proved to be counter-productive for the government. The employees of various departments from across the state gathered in the city ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and protested against the government.

National Health Mission Employees’ Union members raise slogans in Jalandhar on Monday.

The National Health Mission Employees’ Union, B.Ed TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union, ASHA workers and anganwadi workers lodged their protests at BMC Chowk, near Company Bagh Chowk, bus stand and Ladowali Road. The employees unions even got pamphlets printed and handed these over to every passerby, asking them to vote against the government. The protests also led to much chaos on the city roads which the local traffic police found extremely difficult to handle.

Anganwadi workers hold a sit-in on the Bus Stand road in Jalandhar on Monday. Photos: Malkiat Singh & Sarabjit Singh

While former SAD chief Bikram Majithia sat in the dharna with the staff of the NHM, Congress candidate Karamjit Chaudhary came in support of ASHA workers. Both the SAD and Congress leaders offered full support to the employees over their demands.

The members of the B.Ed TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union gathered near an overhead water tank of the bus stand. The union led by Amandeep Sekha said the AAP had made all sorts of promises to them before 2022 Assembly polls but fulfilled none. “We have been demanding considering social sciences as a subject for filling the posts of lecturers and filling master cadre posts in bulk but the government is not accepting these”, he said.

Members of the B.Ed TET Unemployed Teachers’ Union raise anti-government slogans in Jalandhar on Monday.

Led by Dr Wahid Mohammad, the doctors working under NHM said that they have been long demanding regularisation of their posts but to no avail.

“We fulfill all the criteria for the same but the government is not ready to pay a heed to our demands. Even the facilities in the hospitals have been falling. All of us took the risk of our lives to work in Covid times but the state government has only exploited us. So we chose to distribute pamphlets against the government to tell the people what kind of ‘Badlav’,” said the NHM employees.

Several main intersections and roads in Jalandhar were blocked owing to the protests by several unions.

Chaos on city roads