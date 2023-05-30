On the run, drug peddler nabbed

Phagwara, May 29
The Nakodar city police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who had been absconding for the past few days. Investigating officer Kulwindar Singh has identified the suspect as Rajwindar Singh, a resident of Bangiwal village falling under Mehatpur police station.
Rajwindar Singh had been wanted in connection with a 2018 case of drug peddling; and he was declared a proclaimed offender on May 6 this year.
