On the run for 14 years, PO lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a theft case. The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar, a resident of Talhan village in Jalandhar.

According to the police, Satish was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 379, 411 of the Indian Penal Code at police division number 4 in 2008. He had been absconding for over 14 years. The police officials said the local had declared Satish as PO in September 2014, and police since then had been looking out for him. They said following a tip-off, he was today arrested from his residence at Talhan village.