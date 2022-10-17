On the run for 2 years, PO held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last two years. The investigating officer (IO), Bhupindar Singh, said the accused had been identified as Harjindar Singh, alias Rina, a resident of Umrewal village. The accused was wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2020 and a few other cases registered in different police stations. OC

One arrested for sand mining

Phagwara: The Shahkot police arrested Sohan Singh of Mand Sandhawal village for illegal sand mining. Junior Engineer cum Mining officer Nakodar /Shahkot complained to the police that the accused was stopped at a checkpoint near Nangal Ambian village and was on a tractor-trailer loaded with sand but could not produce any document. The investigating officer, Balbir Chand said a case under Sections 379 and 411of the IPC and Section 21 of the Punjab Mining and Minerals Act had been registered against the accused. OC

Five booked for sexual assault

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked five persons including a woman on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurmukh Singh, his wife Satwindar Kaur, his son Ranjit Singh, Gurjot Singh and Manpreet Singh, all residents of Jalalpur Kalan village. Narindarjit Kaur, a resident of the same village complained to the police that the accused physically assaulted and tore her clothes and threatened her with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of IPC had been registered against the accused. The IO said no arrest had been made and raids were being conducted to nab the absconders. OC

One arrested under NDPS act

Phillaur: The Bilga City police arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. Investigating officer Satpal said 190 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the accused identified as Daljit Kumar, alias Batti, a resident of Mohalla Ramghariha, Talwan village. The IO said a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused.

