On the run for seven years, PO arrested

Jalandhar, May 22
The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a rash driving and mischief case. The accused has been identified as Mehak Deep Singh, a resident of Preet Nagar, Ladowali road in Jalandhar.
As per the police, Mehak was wanted in a case registered against him under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC at police Division NO.3 in 2016. He had been absconding for more than seven years. The police officials said a local court on April 15 this year had declared Mehak as PO, and police since then had been looking out for him.
