On the run since 2016, PO held

Jalandhar, November 19
The rural police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a liquor smuggling case. The accused, Navtej Singh, alias Teja, is a resident of Basti Ibrahim in Maqsudan in Jalandhar.
Navtej was wanted in a case registered against him under the Excise Act at Lambra police station in 2016. He had been absconding for more than four years.
