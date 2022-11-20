On the run since 2016, PO held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

The rural police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in a liquor smuggling case. The accused, Navtej Singh, alias Teja, is a resident of Basti Ibrahim in Maqsudan in Jalandhar.

Navtej was wanted in a case registered against him under the Excise Act at Lambra police station in 2016. He had been absconding for more than four years.