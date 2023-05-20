On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 19

A woman who used to live alone at Urban Estate (PUDA Colony) in Kapurthala was found to have been murdered here on Thursday evening — hours after a video made by her son-in-law had surfaced on the Internet. The police suspect the victim’s son-in-law of killing her.

The deceased woman, identified as Jasvir Kaur, was 55 years old. Her son and both her daughters live overseas. Her son-in-law Balwinder Singh, who was reportedly in a state of depression for a while, had made a video on his phone and sent it to some of his relatives. In the video, he threatened to take his own life. Based on the viral video, the Kapurthala police launched an investigation, which led them to the woman’s house.

Balwinder’s phone was traced to the victim’s house at PUDA Colony. Upon reaching the spot, the police discovered Jasvir’s body by the bed in one of the bedrooms.

Notably, Balwinder had moved to the US with his wife and their two children some time ago. But he ended up getting deported to India. He was perturbed over being deported to India. He rued in the video he made that his wife’s behaviour had changed after moving to the US.

Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Babandeep Singh said, “It was the police team that opened the doors of the house. Since they were locked from inside, we got in from the back door. An investigation was launched in response to the viral video and we suspected that the man might have been at his in-law’s house. But when we entered the house, we found the woman’s body. We are still looking for Balwinder.”

The DSP said that even though the possibility that someone else is behind the murder cannot be ruled out, circumstantial evidence and the video indicate that Balwinder committed the crime.

The DSP added, “There was no sign of a break-in. Money and gold ornaments were not stolen either."