 On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body : The Tribune India

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Murder angle being probed I Suspect mentally disturbed

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 19

A woman who used to live alone at Urban Estate (PUDA Colony) in Kapurthala was found to have been murdered here on Thursday evening — hours after a video made by her son-in-law had surfaced on the Internet. The police suspect the victim’s son-in-law of killing her.

Deceased lived alone in kapurthala

  • Jasvir Kaur, 55, lived alone at Urban Estate (PUDA Colony) in Kapurthala. Her son and both her daughters live overseas
  • Her son-in-law Balwinder Singh, who was reportedly in a state of depression, had recently made a video threatening to kill himself. Balwinder’s phone was traced to the victim’s home

The deceased woman, identified as Jasvir Kaur, was 55 years old. Her son and both her daughters live overseas. Her son-in-law Balwinder Singh, who was reportedly in a state of depression for a while, had made a video on his phone and sent it to some of his relatives. In the video, he threatened to take his own life. Based on the viral video, the Kapurthala police launched an investigation, which led them to the woman’s house.

Balwinder’s phone was traced to the victim’s house at PUDA Colony. Upon reaching the spot, the police discovered Jasvir’s body by the bed in one of the bedrooms.

Notably, Balwinder had moved to the US with his wife and their two children some time ago. But he ended up getting deported to India. He was perturbed over being deported to India. He rued in the video he made that his wife’s behaviour had changed after moving to the US.

Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Babandeep Singh said, “It was the police team that opened the doors of the house. Since they were locked from inside, we got in from the back door. An investigation was launched in response to the viral video and we suspected that the man might have been at his in-law’s house. But when we entered the house, we found the woman’s body. We are still looking for Balwinder.”

The DSP said that even though the possibility that someone else is behind the murder cannot be ruled out, circumstantial evidence and the video indicate that Balwinder committed the crime.

The DSP added, “There was no sign of a break-in. Money and gold ornaments were not stolen either."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

2
Chandigarh

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

3
Punjab

In crackdown against illegal occupation of government land in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann to launch drive from June 1

4
Trending

Tina Dabi's reply after she was brutally trolled for getting land occupied by Pakistani-Hindu migrants cleared in Jaisalmer

5
Nation

No coercive action against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, till May 22: Bombay HC to CBI

6
Diaspora

As Punjab-born Bhullar becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD, Union minister says 'will ensure brilliant minds do not go abroad to realise their dreams'

7
Punjab

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

8
Business

Rs 2,000 notes to be scrapped: Check where and how you can exchange

9
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

10
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

Don't Miss

View All
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Top News

RBI to withdraw ~2,000 notes from circulation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...

No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani

No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani

Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank

In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy

In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy

Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...

Union Govt brings ordinance to set up authority on Delhi transfers, postings

Union Govt brings ordinance to set up authority on Delhi transfers, postings

Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

Sidda, DK meet Rahul in Delhi ahead of Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

25 MLAs expected to be sworn in


Cities

View All

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Out on bail, murder convict kills wife over ‘infidelity’

RAHI Scheme: Auto drivers show interest in switching from diesel to electric version at fair in Amritsar

Quick lifting of wheat, prompt payment, assures Lal Chand Kataruchak

Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of RB Estate owner in case of fraud

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

2 cops stabbed saving youth, 15 booked

Dhanas mishap: 2 days on, Beetle driver in police net

Astrologer P Khurana passes away

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Sculptures made of recycled material to beautify parks, open spaces in Delhi

Minister threatened me, alleges Delhi bureaucrat

SC directs appointment of DERC chief in 2 weeks

Delhi gets 16th automated driving test track

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in gurdwara, nabbed

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in gurdwara, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

MP Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Beating all odds, judoka makes it to national games

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed