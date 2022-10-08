On way to school, girl killed by trolley

Jalandhar, October 7

A young life was snuffed out in a tragic incident this morning. On the way to school, a Class XI student died after she was run over by a tractor-trolley at the Goindwal Sahib Road here today. The driver fled the spot.

The 16-year-old girl, Arpan Deep Kaur, was a resident of the Fattu Dhinga village of Kapurthala. An FIR has been lodged against Amrik Singh, also a resident of the same village, who was the driver of the trolley.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 304 A, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

As per police, the father complained that the trolley was coming from behind the girl and the cause of her death was being hit by the trolley. As per the initial reports, the impact of the crash caused serious head injuries to the 16-year-old girl, causing her death on the spot.

Mandeep Kaur, SHO, Fattu Dhinga police station, said: “The girl was going to her school on her Activa scooter this morning when the incident happened. The girl died on the spot. The trolley driver has been indentified, but is currently absconding. The police are on the lookout for him.”

The girl’s body was handed over to her parents today after postmortem.