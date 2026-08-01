Once a cultural hub, Virsa Vihar now lies in shambles

With deteriorating infrastructure, poorly maintained surroundings and limited cultural activity, Virsa Vihar, once an important cultural centre of Jalandhar, is gradually falling into neglect with several of its facilities either underused or poorly maintained.

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The signs of neglect are visible soon after entering the main building where stray dogs can be seen roaming across the premises. The Dr Satya Pal Art Gallery located near the entrance along with several other rooms on both floor remains locked.

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The open air theatre, established to promote theatre and other cultural activities, too lies in a state of neglect and is rarely used for performances. For local theatre artists, the venue’s poor upkeep and limited facilities have made it an unattractive option.

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Sneha, a theatre artist in Jalandhar noted, “Despite having an open air theatre at Virsa Vihar, we prefer to opt for other venues. There are several challenges in staging a play here. In the current weather, it is difficult to perform under the open sky. Hygiene is another major concern and there is not enough seating. The management also does not pay much attention. If we want to book the venue, the rates are not even fixed.”

The limited use of the centre’s facilities has also raised questions about its ability to attract younger audiences. In March, then Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal had announced music and dance classes at Virsa Vihar to engage youngsters and help combat drug addiction. However, while the music classes witnessed limited enrolment, the proposed dance classes failed to take off.

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However, artists associated with the centre believe some of its facilities continue to remain active. Dr Sucharita Sharma, Director of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, said the Dr Satya Pal Art Gallery had regularly hosted painting and art exhibitions in recent years.

“For the past several years, we have been regularly conducting painting and art exhibitions at the Dr Satya Pal Art Gallery and have not faced any such issues. Artists from Ludhiana, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur continue to visit. Lalit Kala Akademi recently held its annual exhibition here. The footfall has also increased as people are becoming more aware of cultural activities,” she said.

Major General Balwinder Singh (retd) of INTACH Punjab said, “About 10 years ago, Virsa Vihar used to host a string of cultural programmes. There were weekly programmes featuring interviews with prominent personalities, music and exhibitions, all with public participation. Local colleges also used to organise weekly or quarterly programmes. However, that culture has gradually declined,” he said.

Gurmeet Singh, Virsa Vihar secretary however, said although the centre continued to host mushairas, workshops and art exhibitions, there has not enough funds to maintain its infrastructure. “We have not received any grants for the past four years. The air conditioner in the auditorium has not been working for the past two years, highlighting the grim picture of this venue. In such a situation, it becomes difficult to host events, particularly during the humid weather,” he said.

He added that a deep pit dug by the water supply department at the rear of Virsa Vihar to repair a leaking pipeline had not been filled despite repeated requests. “The issue of stray dogs is prevalent across the city and it is the responsibility of the district administration to pick them up. We are keen to revive Virsa Vihar and make it a vibrant cultural centre once again,” Singh said.

Deepak Bali, government adviser in the Department of Culture and Tourism, said, “We have not received any letter or demand seeking grants from Virsa Vihar. The government is keen to promote art and cultural activities. Whatever requirements they have, we will fulfil them.”