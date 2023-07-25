Once elected, leaders get into mining business, ruin us

As residents of Gatta Mundi Kasu village continue to battle with floods, Harjit Singh, an activist of the village, slams the elected representatives for the problem.

“There was 10.5 ft deep water in our village till recently. The water had begun to recede till two days back but as it rained again, we again have 3 feet deep water on the village roads. My house falls exactly in front of the point where the breach has occurred in the dhussi bundh,” Harjit said.

“As our village is highly prone to floods and our house falls just adjoining the bundh, I had got the plinth level of my house raised to 7 feet to safeguard my family and belongings. But this effort also has not helped me much this time. We have spent nearly 10 days under tarpaulin on the rooftop of our house. It is not easy to spend days under it as the heat gets trapped underneath it. Spending nights is even more difficult because of spread of mosquitoes. Seeing the situation every now and then, my son and daughter have already left the village to move to England for higher studies and intend to settle there for the rest of their lives,” he added.

“I am a member of the school management committee of the government school of my village. We got it cleaned two days back and it is again in flood waters today. I consider illegal mining as the cause of flooding in our villages. We elect our leaders, all of whom ultimately get into mining business, weaken the embankments and make our village prone to floods. The leaders promised us 18-ft wide bundh with a metalled road ahead of the poll but not even an ounce of extra soil or sand was added on the bundh,” he said.

“Even though we are in trouble, we are doing our bit by serving tea and langar to all the volunteers who are helping in the re-construction of the 925-ft broken embankment of the Sutlej. We are short of words for all those who are helping us in this time of need and coming on tractors to deliver soil, sandbags or other items required for bundh repair,” added Harjit.

As told to deepkamal kaur