One arrested for culpable homicide

Phagwara, February 14
The Shahkot police have arrested a man on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Investigating officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said the accused has been identified as Balwant Singh, a resident of Meinye Wal Moulvian village. Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Talorri, Shahkot, complained to the police that the accused had hit his father Jogindar Singh on the head on February 10. Jogindar later succumbed to the injury on February 12.
The Investigating officer said a case has been registered under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. The body of the deceased has handed over to the family.
