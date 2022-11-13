One arrested for rape, cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 12

On a complaint lodged by a woman Rashmi (not hear real name), a resident of Basti Sheikh, the Phagwara police have arrested a local resident Swaroop Singh who was posing as an influential press reporter under Section 376, 420 and 506 of the IPC on charges of raping, blackmailing and cheating the complainant.

According to the SP, the complainant told the police that her husband Ashwini Kumar was in jail in a fraud case and the accused offered to help her secure the release of her husband on bail. The accused took Rs 50,000 from her for the job.

The victim said the accused used to visit her house frequently and mixed an intoxicant in her soft drink and physically exploited her. She told the police that the accused made her obscene video and started blackmailing her. Ultimately, she complained to the police who booked and later arrested the accused.