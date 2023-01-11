One arrested for sacrilege at gurdwara

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 10

A case of sacrilege was reported at Hamiri Khera Fatehpur village of Jalandhar on Monday. The police said Jaswinder Singh, a resident of the village, entered the gurdwara at 6:30 am and disrespected Guru Granth Sahib by taking away the shastars (weapons) that were kept in front of the ‘bir’.

Police officials said the man took away the shastars and threw them here and there on the gurdwara premises and outside. Sub-Inspector Ranjit Singh, chowki incharge of Fatehpur village, said the incident took place at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Hamiri Khera, Fatehpur. He said at the time of the incident, three to four persons, including gurudwara granthi, were present, who rounded up the man and informed the police immediately.

He said the man was arrested from the gurdwara and a case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against him and further investigation in the case was underway.