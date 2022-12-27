One arrested for selling illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 26

The Lohian Khas police have arrested a man on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Mohan Singh said 25 bottles of illicit country-made liquor have been seized from the possession of the suspect, Mehar Rannjit Singh of Mehru Wal in Moga. A case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act.