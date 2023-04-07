One arrested for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 6

The Nakodar sadar police arrested a person on the charges of snatching.

Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Singh said the suspect had been identified as Manni, alias Mangat, a resident of Kotla Jangan village.

Amarjit Singh, a resident of Rangarra village, complained to the police that three unidentified miscreants snatched Rs 6,000 and a mobile phone from him near Lambrra village. A case under Section 379-B of the IPC has been registered.