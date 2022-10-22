One arrested on rape charge

Phagwara, October 21
The Shahkot police arrested a villager on rape charges. Investigating Officer Harnek Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurikbal Singh, a resident of Kania Khurd village. He said a case under Section 376 of IPC had been registered against the accused.
