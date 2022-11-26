One arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara, November 25
The Nakodar police have arrested a drug peddler for selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer Mandeep Singh said 110 intoxicating tablets were seized from the possession of the suspect, who has been identified as Jaspreet Gurre village. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.
