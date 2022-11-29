One arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 28

The Rawalpindi (Phagwara) police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 1-kg opium from his possession last night. Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai said the accused has been identified as Rajinder of Gujjar village. He was nabbed at a check-point near Panchhat.

The police have impounded his car. A case has been registered against the drug peddler under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is under way.

#Phagwara