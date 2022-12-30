One arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: After one year of case registration, the Mehatpur police have nabbed a person, who was booked for selling poppy husk. The Station House Officer (SHO), Balraj Singh, said the suspect was identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, a resident of Rai Pur Gujran village. The SHO said 75-kg poppy husk was recovered from the possession of his mother, Gurdev Kaur, on November 3, 2021, but he managed to flee from the spot. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. OC

1 nabbed for brewing liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police arrested a person on the charge of brewing illicit liquor. The investigating officer, Nirmal Singh, said the suspect was identified as Ashok Kumar, alias Sokha, a resident of Kanganna village. 80-kg raw liquor and equipment for brewing were recovered. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against him. OC

Case against one for cheating

Phagwara: The Shahkot police booked a person for breach of trust and cheating. The investigating officer (IO), Nirmal Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Gurpal Singh of Shahla Nagar, Malsian village. Pawan Kumar, a resident of Har Krishan Nagar in Phagwar, complained to the police that Gurpal signed an agreement with him for selling his 13 kanal and one marla land situated on the Malsian-Kanganna road and received Rs 25 lakh from him as advance money, but did not register a sale deed and fled away to the US. The IO said a case under Section 406 and 420 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

One booked for trafficking

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a travel agent on the charges of trafficking, cheating, and breach of trust. The investigating officer (IO), Balvir Chand, said the suspect had been identified as Chamkaur Singh, a resident of Chak Bahmanni Khurd village. Chindar Singh of Gurre village complained to the police that the travel agent had sent his wife to Dubai on a work visa, where she was confined by him and he demanded money for releasing her. The IO said a case under Sections 370, 420, 406 of the IPC had been registered. OC

Suicide Abetment; husband in net

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police arrested the husband of a deceased woman on the charge of abetment to suicide. The investigating officer (IO), Iqbal Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Janta Nagar, Ludhiana. Rekha Ranni had complained to the police that her daughter, Lovpreet Kaur (25), was married to Gagandep Singh in 2021, but soon after the marrige her in-laws started harassing her for dowry because of which she attempted suicide. The IO said a case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against the suspect and his father and mother.