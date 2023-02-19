One arrested under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer (IO) Iqbal Singh said 150 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jora Singh, a resident of Dhussi Bandh, Pipll village. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. OC

Man held for sodomy, assault

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a man on the charges of performing an “unnatural” act on his wife and assaulting her. Investigating officer (IO) Amandeep Kaur said the accused has been identified as Bikramjit, a resident of Aalo Wal village.The victim had complained to the police that the accused used to perform “unnatural” acts on her after watching porn videos. She also alleged that he used to thrash her, whenever she showed any resistance. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 377, 323 and 34 of the IPC. OC

1 booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Bachan Kaur, a resident of Chak Piply village, had complained to the police that his son Jaswindar Singh was on his way back home on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle driver hit his motorcycle near Mianni village, killing him on the spot. Investigating officer Kulwindar Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC. OC

Body found in pond

Phagwara: The body of a middle-aged man was found in a pond in Hardaspur village on Thursday evening. Some villagers passing by the pond noticed the body and informed the police. The police have kept the body at a hospital mortuary for identification, following an autopsy. A case has been registered in this regard.