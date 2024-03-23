One arrested with 100 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 22

A person was arrested here for allegedly possessing 100 gram of heroin, the city police said on Thursday. The arrested person was identified as Kuldeep Kuma of Reru in Jalandhar. Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said a police party was stationed near Transport Nagar when they saw an individual. He said upon noticing the police presence, the individual tried to flee after throwing a polythene from his pocket. Sharma said when the police checked the polythene, they recovered 100 gram of heroin from it.

He said an FIR under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the arrested suspect at the Division No. 8 police station. Another case under the NDPS Act was already pending against the suspect at the Division No. 8 police station.

