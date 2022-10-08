One arrested with 251 gm of opium

Tribune News Service

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 251 gm of opium from his possession. The arrested accused, Sunil Kumar, is a resident of Dana Mandi. He was held at a checkpoint. The police said a case had been registered against Kumar under the NDPS Act. OC

Peddler nabbed with intoxicants

Phagwara: The police have arrested a drug peddler and seized 150 intoxicating tablets from his possession. The arrested accused, Dilshad Mohammad, is a resident of Gandwan village. He was nabbed at a checkpoint near Narangshahpur village. He has been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

Man booked on rape charge

Shahkot: The police have booked a villager on the charge of raping a woman. The investigating officer, Amandeep Kaur, said the accused, Harmesh, alias Mesha, is a resident of Dhandowal village. The victim alleged that the accused promised to marry her and adopt her son, but physically exploited her. A case under Sections 376 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

Phillaur Murder accused at large

Phillaur: After more than 14 months, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest the murder accused, Jaswinder Singh Bunty, who shot Rohit of Mohalla Khatikan on August 10. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against Jaswinder. The SHO, Hardev Preet Singh, said raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused. OC

21 years on, three accused on run

Nakodar: The city police are yet to arrest three accused — Janak Raj, Rajesh and Sonu — who have been on the run for the last 21 years. They had allegedly murdered a local jeweller, Mimik, in 2002. Janak was an employee at the jewellery shop owned by Mimik’s grandfather at Sarafan Bazar. All three had been declared proclaimed offenders. DSP Harjinder Singh said they had not been able to arrest the accused so far.