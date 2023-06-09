One arrested with 500 grams of opium

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 8

The CIA staff of the city police Saturday arrested a man with 500 gm of opium. The suspect has been identified as Amandeep Singh (26), a resident of Lambra village in Jalandhar.

According to the police, a team of the CIA staff was present near the Mambro Chowk for checking when they spotted Amandeep, who was riding a bike.

When the cops gestured him to pull over, he wheeled the bike around, trying to flee the spot. The police, however, managed to get hold of him. The cops seized 500 gm of opium from his possession. A case has been registered at Division No. 6 police station under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. A probe is under way.