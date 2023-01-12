One arrested with banned kite string

Jalandhar, January 11
The Rama Mandi police team on Wednesday arrested one person and seized 281 spools of plastic kite-flying string from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Ashok Kumar Gupta, a resident of Kishanpura in Jalandhar.
As per the information, a team of police led by SI Sukhwant Singh was present at a check-post near Upkar Nagar when they were tipped-off that Ashok Kumar had been selling the banned plastic kite-flying string at his shop in Mandir Wali Gali, Kishanpura.
The SHO, Ajaib Singh, said the police team conducted a raid at the shop and recovered 281 ‘gattu’ spools from the shop. He said a case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered against him and investigation was underway. He added that it would be ascertained as to from where he was procuring the banned kite string.
