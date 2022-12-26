One arrested with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 25

The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager for selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said as many as eight bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the suspect, Panja Singh of Manu Mashi. A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act.