One arrested with illicit liquor

Phagwara, December 25
The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager for selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said as many as eight bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the suspect, Panja Singh of Manu Mashi. A case has been registered against the suspect under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...