One booked for abducting teen in Hoshiarpur village

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: The Mahilpur police have registered a case against unidentified person for luring away a teenager (aged 19). The complainant, a resident of Khairad Rawal Bassi village, told the police that his daughter had gone to cattle shed on Saturday to feed cattle, but did not return. He apprehended that she might had been lured by an unidentified person. After registering a case, the police have started investigation. OC

Hoshiarpur makes a mark

Hoshiarpur: The District Employment and Business Bureau has added another feather in its cap with its mention in the Coffee Table Book on Good Governance Practices and Good Governance-2021 launched by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The book mentions Hoshiarpur district of Punjab has made an invaluable contribution by providing jobs to unemployed youth under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana. District Employment Officer Gurmail Singh said the District Employment Bureau had always brought laurels to the district in the field of employment. He said this feat could be achieved only with the cooperation of placement officer Mangesh Sood, career counsellor Aditya Rana and the entire team of the District Employment Bureau and the administration. OC

Woman duped of Rs. 2.5L, two booked

Hoshiarpur: A case has been registered against two Maharashtra residents, who were accused of duping Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of selling onions. Reema Devi, wife of Arvind Chaudhary, a resident of Purhiran, told the police that Bal Nath Namdev Khule, a resident of Nasik, and Varinder Kumar, a resident of Bhawanipur Chowk, Maharashtra, had allegedly taken Rs 2.5 lakh from her through NEFT for sending onions, but neither did they send onions nor returned her money. The Model town police have booked the accused under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC. OC

One held with drug capsules

Hoshiarpur: The Mahilpur police arrested a smuggler and seized 100 intoxicating pills, 600 intoxicating capsules and Rs. 8,000 drug money, besides some other items from him at a naka here on Saturday night. The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Monu, a resident of Kotla. He has been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

No new covid case in district

Jalandhar: No new Covid case was reported from Jalandhar district today. The Covid tally in district stands at 78,3291 cases. As many as 76,732 people have recovered from the disease while the number of active cases in the district was 11 today. No death due to virus was reported today. The tally of deceased remained at 1,578. Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported two new Covid cases. The district tally of positive cases reached 23,879 today. No new death was reported in the district.

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema