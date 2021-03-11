One booked for abducting teen in Hoshiarpur village

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: The Mahilpur police have registered a case against unidentified person for luring away a teenager (aged 19). The complainant, a resident of Khairad Rawal Bassi village, told the police that his daughter had gone to cattle shed on Saturday to feed cattle, but did not return. He apprehended that she might had been lured by an unidentified person. After registering a case, the police have started investigation. OC

Hoshiarpur makes a mark

Hoshiarpur: The District Employment and Business Bureau has added another feather in its cap with its mention in the Coffee Table Book on Good Governance Practices and Good Governance-2021 launched by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The book mentions Hoshiarpur district of Punjab has made an invaluable contribution by providing jobs to unemployed youth under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana. District Employment Officer Gurmail Singh said the District Employment Bureau had always brought laurels to the district in the field of employment. He said this feat could be achieved only with the cooperation of placement officer Mangesh Sood, career counsellor Aditya Rana and the entire team of the District Employment Bureau and the administration. OC

Woman duped of Rs. 2.5L, two booked

Hoshiarpur: A case has been registered against two Maharashtra residents, who were accused of duping Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of selling onions. Reema Devi, wife of Arvind Chaudhary, a resident of Purhiran, told the police that Bal Nath Namdev Khule, a resident of Nasik, and Varinder Kumar, a resident of Bhawanipur Chowk, Maharashtra, had allegedly taken Rs 2.5 lakh from her through NEFT for sending onions, but neither did they send onions nor returned her money. The Model town police have booked the accused under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC. OC

One held with drug capsules

Hoshiarpur: The Mahilpur police arrested a smuggler and seized 100 intoxicating pills, 600 intoxicating capsules and Rs. 8,000 drug money, besides some other items from him at a naka here on Saturday night. The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh Monu, a resident of Kotla. He has been booked under the NDPS Act. OC

No new covid case in district

Jalandhar: No new Covid case was reported from Jalandhar district today. The Covid tally in district stands at 78,3291 cases. As many as 76,732 people have recovered from the disease while the number of active cases in the district was 11 today. No death due to virus was reported today. The tally of deceased remained at 1,578. Meanwhile, Kapurthala district reported two new Covid cases. The district tally of positive cases reached 23,879 today. No new death was reported in the district.