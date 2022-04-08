One booked for abetting suicide

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have booked a woman on the charge of abetment to suicide. On a complaint by Gurmail Singh, a resident of Bidd-Dhandoli village, the police have registered a case against Reena under Section 306 of the IPC. The complainant told the police that the accused had illicit relations with the deceased Dilbag Singh (brother of the complainant). Despite several meetings the accused did not agree to break up with Dilbag, which forced him to take the extreme step on April 5. No arrest could be made yet. OC

theft: Unknown persons booked

Shahkot: The police have booked unidentified persons for stealing a scooter and a motorcycle. Neelam Ranni, a resident of Sarangwal village, complained to the police that unidentified persons stole her scooter (PB-67-D-3884) parked at Civil Hospital. Sukhdip Singh, a resident of Mohalla Dhurr Kot, Shahkot, complained to the police about the theft of his motorcycle (PB-67-B-7164). The investigating officer said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused. OC

Man held for kidnapping girl

Nakodar: The police have arrested a person on the charge of kidnapping and wrongfully confining a girl. The investigating officer said the accused has been identified as Veer Pal alias Prince, a resident of Gandharn village. Jogindar Pal, a resident of Barra Bharta village, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his daughter and kept her under confinement at some secret place. The investigating officer said that a case under Sections 346 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and his accomplice. OC

2 booked for rape, blackmail

Phagwara: The Rawalpindi police have registered a case against two brothers under Section 328, 376, 377, 406, 506 and 34 of the IPC. The accused have been identified as Manjit Singh and his brother Palwinder Singh, both residents of Phagwara village. The victim came into contact with the accused through Facebook. The complainant told the police that the accused Manjit called her to his village and kept her hostage for one month during which the accused raped her several times and forcibly married with her in a religious place. The police are investigating the matter but no arrest have been made till so for. OC

Truck stolen from fuel pump

Talwara: A truck was stolen from the Kaundal petrol pump near Talwara. Joginder Singh of Jagir village, Kangra, HP, told the police that he parked his truck at Kaundal pump in Talwara on Wednesday around 5.30 pm, locked it and went to his village. When he came back around 9.30 the next morning, his truck was not there. Talwara police have started investigation by registering a case of truck theft against unidentified thieves.