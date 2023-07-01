One booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked a building contractor on the charge of breach of trust and cheating. SHO Sukhdev Singh said the accused has been identified as Satnam Singh of Maheru village. Amarjit Mannak of Fatehpur village had complained to the police that he had given the accused a contract to build his house and paid him Rs 41.5 lakh in advance. The accused allegedly used substandard material in the construction of the house. The complainant said he asked the accused to stop the construction and called an architect who estimated that Rs 22 lakh had been spent. Amarjit said he asked the accused to return the remaining amount but he did not respond. The SHO said a case has been registered against the accused. OC

Abducted girl traced, 1 nabbed

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested the alleged kidnapper of a minor girl on Friday. Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said the girl had been missing under mysterious circumstances from her house at Nangal Colony in Phagwara since June 6. Her father Manoj Kumar had expressed doubts that a youth from Gobindpura had abducted his daughter under the pretext of marrying her. The DSP added that the police has arrested the accused, identified as Yash of Gobindpura locality. A case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC has been registered against him. OC

Pilgrim falls from moving train, dies

Phagwara: Anil Kumar, a pilgrim from Sirsa, Haryana, who was returning from Katra after paying obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine, fell down from the running train near the Chiherru railway station on Thursday. Kumar died on the spot while his friend Neeraj, who had also fallen down, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the body of was handed over to family members after an autopsy.