One booked for defrauding bank of lakhs

Hoshiarpur, November 15
A case has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly defrauding the HDFC Bank of Rs 8,73,700. According to the information, Vishal Sharma— the manager of the branch of the bank located on the Chandigarh road— has lodged a complaint with the city police. He told the police that an unidentified person had duped the bank of lakhs by taking advantage of mobile banking.
The police have registered a case, and an investigation is under way.
