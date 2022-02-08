One booked for killing 60-year-old

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked a Nakodar resident on the charge of murdering a 60-year-old unidentified woman. Station House Officer (SHO) Kashmir Singh said the accused has been identified as Nirmal, alias Baba, of Gandharan village. Paramjit Kaur, a resident of Dabri colony, Malsian village, complained to the police that the accused had brought a woman 10 days ago to a religious place inside a cremation ground near her house. On February 5, the victim was seen at the cremation ground and was unwell. The next day, she said, she neither found the Baba nor the lady. The SHO said after investigation, it was found that the accused had killed the woman and buried her body in a nearby pond. A case has been registered. OC

Tempo driver dies in mishap

Hoshiarpur: One person was killed in a head-on collision between a tempo and a tractor-trolley on the Jhir da Khuh-Datarpur road near here on Saturday. The victim was identified as the driver of the tempo. The police said Jitendra Singh, a resident of Changdwan, said his uncle Krishna Singh (49) was returning home from Datarpur when the accident took place. The tractor trolley was loaded with gravel. After the accident, the tractor driver fled the spot. Passersby took the tempo driver to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian. After giving him first-aid, he was referred to Aman Deep Hospital, Pathankot, where he died late on Sunday evening. The police have registered a case against the tractor driver. OC

Woman held for smuggling liquor

Nakodar: The Nakodar sadar police have arrested a woman on the charge of smuggling liquor on Sunday. Investigating Officer Jagdev Singh said 30 bottles of liquor were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Kaushalaya of Shankar village. A case under sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused, who was released on bail. The police also booked unidentified persons for brewing illicit liquor and recovered 105 litres of Lahann (raw liquor) from cremation ground of Billi Chao village. OC

Many booked for stealing bikes

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing motorcycles from a showroom on Sunday. Mohit Chopra complained to the police that unidentified thieves barged into his showroom on Shankar Road on Saturday night and decamped with three motorcycles. Investigating Officer Balwindar Singh said a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. OC

7 booked for sand mining

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked seven persons for illegal sand excavation. Investigating Officer Ram Kishan said the accused were quarrying sand from the Sutlej. A case has been registered against the accused.