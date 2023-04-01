One booked for transformer theft

Phagwara, March 31
The Lohian Khas police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing a panchayat’s transformer.
The investigating officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said that the assistant executive engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, Malsian sub-division, Rupindar Singh complained to the police that unidentified miscreants stole a power transformer of 16 KVA capacity installed by the panchayat of Khosa village on March 25, adding that the police have received many complaints of thefts of transformer oil and cables from different villages. The IO said that a case under Section 457 (lurking house trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot