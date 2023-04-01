One booked for transformer theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 31

The Lohian Khas police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing a panchayat’s transformer.

The investigating officer (IO) Balwindar Singh said that the assistant executive engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, Malsian sub-division, Rupindar Singh complained to the police that unidentified miscreants stole a power transformer of 16 KVA capacity installed by the panchayat of Khosa village on March 25, adding that the police have received many complaints of thefts of transformer oil and cables from different villages. The IO said that a case under Section 457 (lurking house trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused.