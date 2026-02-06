One-day online technical workshop on underwater survey held in Talwara

A one-day online technical workshop on modern underwater survey techniques was organised at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Talwara, under the guidance of Chief Engineer Rakesh Kumar Gupta. The workshop was aimed at updating officers and engineers on the latest technologies used in underwater surveys.

Advertisement

Deputy chief engineer VK Meena, superintending engineer Manveen Choudhary, executive engineer Vinay Kumar, along with Harpreet Singh and Gaurav Lamba, participated in the workshop. In addition, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and junior engineers from various BBMB units also attended the programme.

Advertisement

During the workshop, detailed insights were shared on the latest underwater survey technologies. Technical methodologies involving Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), underwater camera systems, sonar technology, bathymetric surveys and inspection techniques for tunnels, dams and hydro-mechanical structures were explained in a clear and comprehensive manner.

Advertisement

Addressing the participants, chief engineer Rakesh Kumar Gupta highlighted that underwater survey technologies play a vital role in ensuring the safety, reliability and long-term sustainability of dams, rivers, tunnels and other water infrastructure. He emphasised the importance of such technical workshops in equipping engineers with up-to-date knowledge of emerging technologies.

The workshop was conducted in collaboration with I-ROV, a leading organisation in the field of underwater inspection and marine robotics.