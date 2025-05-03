DT
One dead , another hurt in Phillaur accident

One dead , another hurt in Phillaur accident

Our Sports Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 08:00 AM May 03, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
A fatal road accident on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana National Highway near Phillaur claimed the life of one person and left another seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Bachhowal village, who was working roadside, assisting in the installation of FASTags on vehicles.

According to the police and witnesses, a Tata 407 E-Turbo (PB29 G 9067) collided with a stationary vehicle parked along the roadside.

The collision caused serious injuries to Bolero driver, who was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Phillaur for treatment. His condition remains critical, according to the hospital authorities.

Police officials responding via the emergency helpline 112 arrived promptly at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that the Tata 407 driver, identified as Lovepreet, may have been using a mobile phone while driving. This reportedly led to the loss of control of the vehicle, resulting in the death of Rakesh, engaged in his work at the time.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarabjit Singh, who was present at the scene, confirmed Kumar’s death on the spot. He noted that safety concerns had been raised in the past about operating roadside stalls in that area. The accused driver has been taken into custody and the vehicle has been impounded. The Phillaur police have registered a case under relevant sections and further legal action will be based on the statements of witnesses and the family of the deceased, who have been informed of the incident.

