One dead, another hurt in road accident

A fatal road accident on the Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway claimed the life of a person, while another sustained serious injuries after two vehicles collided head-on last evening. The impact of the crash was so severe that both the vehicles were extensively damaged, causing panic among commuters in the area.

According to preliminary information received, the collision occurred when two vehicles travelling at high speed rammed into each other on the busy highway. The force of the impact left one person dead on the spot, while the other was critically injured. Passersby and local residents immediately informed the police and emergency service providers, following which an ambulance rushed the injured to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Doctors declared one of the victims brought dead, while the condition of the injured person was reported to be serious. The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. The identity of the deceased is being ascertained while the injured remains under medical observation.

Eyewitnesses at the scene stated that over-speeding and negligent driving appeared to be the primary cause of the accident. It is suspected that one of the vehicles may have entered the wrong lane, leading to a head-on collision. Due to the accident, traffic movement on the highway remained disrupted for a considerable period.

Upon receiving information, Phagwara police reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and initiated relief and rescue operations. The damaged vehicles were removed from the road to restore normal flow of traffic. Police officials said that statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded and the exact cause of the accident is under investigation.