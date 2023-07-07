One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 6

An auto-rickshaw driver lost his life, while two others were hurt in a horrific series of collisions Thursday on the Kapurthala-Jalandhar road.

The mangled remains of the vehicles involved in the collision. Tribune Photo

It was around 10:30 am when the driver of a speeding private bus tried to overtake a car near Wariana, but ended up hitting it instead. The car then spun out of control and ploughed into an auto-rickshaw, before ramming into a parked truck. The auto driver died on the spot while a female passenger and a cyclist were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries in the incident. The bus driver, however, managed to slink away from the spot. The police are currently scrutinising the footage of a CCTV camera installed on the spot. An investigation is under way.

