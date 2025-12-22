One dies in bike-tanker collision

One person died on the spot after a massive collision between a bike and a gas tanker near Adda Jhir Da Khuh on the Talwara-Hajipur road. Motorcycle rider Raghuveer Singh of Adarsh Nagar, Gera village, was on his motorcycle with his brother on his way to Talwara for work. While he was travelling 200 metres from Adda Jhir Da Khuh towards Talwara, his motorcycle collided head-on with a gas tanker coming from Talwara. The impact was so severe that Raghuveer died on the spot. The Talwara police reached the spot, took possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of BBMB Hospital in Talwara for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the police have taken the gas tanker into their custody and started further action.

Advertisement