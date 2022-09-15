One dies of Covid in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, September 14
One person died and five more were tested positive for Covid today. With this, the overall Covid caseload in Jalandhar increased to 81,013 cases and the death toll to 1,980. However, as many as 79,006 people have recovered from the virus in the district. The number of active cases in Jalandhar stands at 27 as for today.
Meanwhile, the Kapurthala district reported no new case of Covid, nor was there any casualty reported from anywher. The total cases in the district remain constant at 24,429 and the death toll unvarying at 600.
