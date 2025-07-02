DT
Home / Jalandhar / One dies, two injured in car-tractor mishap

One dies, two injured in car-tractor mishap

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur,, Updated At : 04:59 AM Jul 02, 2025 IST
A man aboard a car died while two others were seriously injured in a road accident that took place near Adda Jheer Da Khuh on Talwara-Hajipur road late Monday night.

The accident happened when car rider Suraj Kumar was going from Talwara to Jheer Da Khuh with his two companions to meet someone. A tractor overloaded with straw, coming from Hajipur towards Talwara, collided with the car. Suraj of Talwara died in the accident while his two companions Manish Kumar and Raman Kumar were seriously injured. They have been admitted to the local hospital.

Police station in-charge Talwara Satpal Singh said as soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot and took the tractor trolley into custody.

