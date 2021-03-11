One fresh Covid case in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 29

One fresh case of Covid was reported from Jalandhar on Friday, taking the Covid tally in the district to 78,339 cases. As many as 76,739 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar has reached 22 today. No deaths were reported in Jalandhar today, the deceased tally has remained at 1,578.

3 cases in Kapurthala

The Kapurthala district reported three new cases of Covid today. The Kapurthala district tally reached at 23,884 today. Among those reported positive for Kapurthala today include two 32-year-olds and an 18 year-old boy. Meanwhile, no new death was reported in Kapurthala today. The total deceased tally at Kapurthala remains at 583.